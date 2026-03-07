J-K Congress to hold protests, push for PM's resignation over Indo-US trade deal

Jammu, Mar 7 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee on Saturday said the party will organise protests in all district headquarters on March 9 against the recent India-US trade deal and press for resignation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing a press conference here, Congress leaders said that the holding of simultaneous protests at all district headquarters on the opening day of the Parliament session will highlight the failure of the government to stand up to the "diktats" of the USA.

"We are against this one-sided US deal and the surrender of Prime Minister Modi, which is unprecedented in the history of our sovereign country that never succumbed to the diktats of any super power in the past," Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) working president Raman Bhalla told reporters here.

He was flanked by JKPCC chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma, former minister Yogesh Sawhney and District Congress Committee (DCC) president (Jammu Rural) Neeraj Kundan.

JKPCC chief Tariq Hameed Karra had a two-hour virtual meeting with all the DCC presidents of the UT, along with district in-charges, and briefed them about the programmes, the Congress leaders said.

They said the US' claim that it has allowed 30-day exemption to India to buy cheaper fuel from Russia during the war situation is "insulting and humiliating" for the country.

"Does India require permission from the US to make decisions about its imports and the country which would be ready to supply cheaper products to us? We are being forced and dictated to purchase costlier products from US against our interests," Sharma said.

Referring to the war in West Asia, he said Modi preferred silence instead of speaking against the open violations of international norms by the US and Israel.

The Congress leaders said India is getting isolated globally, which is a matter of concern for all countrymen.

"During our protests, we will seek resignation of the prime minister to save the nation," Sharma said.

The Congress leaders also expressed concern over the safety of Indians, especially students, trapped in Iran and other West Asian nations and demanded that the Union government take urgent steps to ensure their safe evacuation. PTI TAS PRK