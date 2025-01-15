J-K Congress to take out ‘Samvidhan Bachao' march in Jammu on Jan 18

Jammu, Jan 15 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir Congress will take out a march here on January 18 to protest against Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks on B R Ambedkar.

The ‘Samvidhan Bachao Rashtriya Padayatra’ will begin from Gandhi Chowk-Satwari and conclude at Ambedkar Chowk in Gandhi Nagar, Pradesh Congress Committee working presidents Tara Chand and Raman Bhalla said.

Addressing a meeting of senior leaders at the party headquarters here, they said the Congress remains unwavering in its demand for the resignation of Shah.

"Congress strongly condemns attempts to erode social justice and equality, which are the fundamental pillars of Ambedkar’s vision for India. Congress had launched the ‘Dr Ambedkar Samman Saptah’ to honour Baba Saheb Ambedkar’s contribution and to highlight the present threats to his legacy and constitutional principles,” a statement issued by the party said.

To take this movement forward, the Congress has decided to launch the 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan Abhivan' which is aimed at "honouring and protecting the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi, Dr B R Ambedkar and the values enshrined in our constitution," the party said.

The Congress has accused Shah of "insulting" Ambedkar during a debate on the Constitution in the Rajya Sabha last month. PTI TAS RHL RHL