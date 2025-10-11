J-K Congress top brass to meet in Srinagar, discuss stand on RS polls, assembly bypolls

Srinagar, Oct 11 (PTI) Top leaders of Jammu and Kashmir Congress will meet here on Sunday to discuss party strategy for the forthcoming polls to the four Rajya Sabha seats and bypolls to the two assembly seats.

Pradesh Congress Committee president Tariq Hameed Karra will chair the meeting at the party headquarters in Srinagar. Key party leaders from both the Kashmir and Jammu regions will attend, party sources said.

They said the Congress leaders will finalise their strategy for the forthcoming polls to four Rajya Sabha seats.

Congress had sought support of the ruling National Conference in the election to one of the four seats.

National Conference on Friday named candidates for only three Rajya Sabha seats, saying that it has left one seat open as talks with Congress were going on.

The Rajya Sabha polls are scheduled to be held on October 24.

Congress sources said the party meeting will also deliberate on its stand on bypolls to the Budgam and Nagrota assembly segments, where voting will be held in November. PTI MIJ RUK RUK