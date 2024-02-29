J-K cop injured as rifle goes off accidentally

Srinagar, Feb 29 (PTI) A policeman was injured on Thursday in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district after his rifle went off accidentally, officials said.

The incident took place in Pulwama's Arihal village when the cop was on duty, they added.

"A policeman of Pulwama district police got injured in accidental firing from his service rifle while on official duty at Arihal, Pulwama," an official said.

The cop received a bullet wound on his foot and was taken to a hospital where his condition is stated to be stable, they added. PTI SSB RPA