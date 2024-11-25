J-K: Cop injured during anti-ropeway protest in Katra; strike called off

Reasi/Jammu, Nov 25 (PTI) A policeman was injured when a march by shopkeepers and labourers against a proposed ropeway project along the trek route to the Vaishno Devi shrine turned violent on Monday as protesters resorted to stone pelting and clashed with police in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district.

After hour-long discussions with protesters, the district administration assured them of holding talks with different stakeholders, including shrine board officials, to address their concerns, following which the protesters called off their strike.

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday said the genuine concerns of the people protesting at the Katra base camp against the proposed ropeway project along the Mata Vaishno Devi route would be addressed.

Amid slogans of "Bharat Mata ki Jai", hundreds of protesters held a march and sit-in in Katra town, the base camp for pilgrims visiting the shrine atop Trikuta hill.

The protesters, who had initially called for a 72-hour strike, extended it by 24 hours late on Sunday.

During Monday's protest, tension escalated when a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) vehicle attempted to pass through the town while the protesters were holding a dharna.

Some protesters turned violent, hitting the vehicle and breaking its windshield, officials said.

The vehicle was moved back with police intervention, prompting violent clashes during which some protesters threw bricks at the police, chased them, and even manhandled them, they added.

Some policemen were allegedly beaten by the protesters.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Reasi) Paramvir Singh said, "The law and order situation has become challenging, and we are trying to handle it. Officers are in talks with the protesters to resolve the issue." The protesters are demanding that the project be shut down or that compensation be provided to all those likely to be affected.

The strike, called by shopkeepers and pony and palanquin owners, began on November 22 after the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board announced plans to proceed with the Rs 250-crore ropeway project between Tarakote Marg and Sanji Chhat along the 12-kilometre route.

The shopkeepers and labourers fear the project, proposed to be completed in two years, would render them jobless.

Sinha, who is also the chairman of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB), said a committee headed by the divisional commissioner of Jammu had already spoken to stakeholders to build consensus on the development projects.

He was speaking to reporters after reviewing the ongoing Tawi Riverfront project in the city.

Responding to a question about the stone-pelting incident in Katra on the fourth day of the strike, the LG said concerns regarding potential job losses are being taken care of. However, he emphasized that there would be no compromise on development projects and creating employment opportunities for the people.

Reasi Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Paul Mahajan and protest leader Bhupinder Singh jointly announced the strike's suspension.

"I have held talks with Bhupinder. We are aware of your demands and concerns. Bhupinder has given time till December 15 to hold talks with all stakeholders to resolve the issues," Mahajan said while addressing the protesters.

He said that pilgrims coming from various parts of the country should not face difficulties due to the strike. "We will immediately take up the demand for work on the ropeway with the shrine board. Other demands, such as compensation, will be discussed within two to three days. Please choose two to three members for talks," he said.

"We will strive to find a solution acceptable to all," he added.

Bhupinder Singh said the government has been given time until December 15 to resolve the issues, and the strike has been called off until then.