J-K cop injured in attack by armed men in Jammu

Jammu, Dec 14 (PTI) A sub-inspector of Jammu and Kashmir police was injured following an attack by a group of men here on Sunday evening, an official said.

The incident occurred at Gurrah Morh on the outskirts of Jammu at around 8.30 pm, a police spokesperson said.

Sub-inspector Nitin Khajuria, posted at police station Bakshi Nagar, was stopped and attacked by the four goons travelling in a Thar and armed with a sharp object, causing injuries to him, the spokesperson said.

The men also brandished a pistol before fleeing.

Two of the accused were identified as Rishab and Munna D, and a hunt is on to nab them and two of their other accomplices, he said.

He said the SI was shifted to GMC hospital for treatment, and a case has been registered.