J-K cops lodge case against MP Mehdi, ex-mayor for 'circulating false content' on digital platforms

Srinagar, Mar 3 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday registered cases against Lok Sabha MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi and another person for allegedly spreading distorted narratives using digital platforms to cause public unrest and societal disharmony, according to an official statement.

The police statement said that acting on credible inputs about the circulation of "false, fabricated and misleading content" on digital and social media platforms, allegedly with an intent to create fear, disturb public order, and incite unlawful activities, cases were registered against Mehdi and former Srinagar mayor Junaid Azim Mattu.

"The content in question, prima facie, reflects the dissemination of distorted narratives and unverified information capable of causing public unrest and societal disharmony. Such deliberate attempts to spread misinformation pose a serious threat to peace, security, and overall stability," the statement said.

The cases have been registered under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and investigations have been initiated.

The statement reiterated the Srinagar police's firm commitment to maintaining public peace and law and order, and advised citizens to verify information through official and credible sources before sharing content online. It asked people to refrain from circulating unverified material that may disturb communal harmony or public order.

"Further legal action shall follow as warranted under law," the statement added. PTI SKL NSD NSD