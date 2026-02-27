J-K court issues warrants against four absconding 'terrorist commanders' including Hizbul chief

Srinagar, Feb 27 (PTI) A sessions court here has issued non-bailable warrants against four terrorist commanders including the self-styled chief of the banned terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen, Mohammad Yousuf Shah alias Syed Salahuddin, in a 30 year old case, officials said on Friday.

"In a significant step towards dismantling terror networks and reinforcing rule of law, Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) has secured non-bailable warrants against four operatives of proscribed terrorist organisation Hizbul Mujahideen," CIK officials said.

They said the warrants were issued by the court of additional sessions judge, Srinagar -- special judge designated under the NIA Act -- after hearing the prosecution and the investigating officer and examining the case record.

Officials said Mohammad Yousuf Shah aka Syed Salahuddin, who is currently based across the Line of Control, was among the accused against whom the warrants were issued.

"The absconding accused is the chief of the so-called United Jihad Council (UJC) and the proscribed terrorist organisation Hizbul Mujahideen. He is a known terrorist operator and instigator. The absconder is involved in several terrorist related FIRs registered in various police stations across the Kashmir Valley," an official said.

The other accused included Ghulam Nabi Khan alias Amir Khan, Sher Mohammad alias Bahadur aka Riyaz, and Nasir Yousuf Qadri.

The absconding accused Qadri is working for the terror narrative machinery and is allegedly involved in operating Kashmir Media Service (KMS), which is engaged in disseminating false narratives against the India and issuing threats against communities and individuals, officials said.

They said the case dates back to April 5, 1996, when credible inputs were received by CIK, Srinagar, that Pakistan-based terrorist handlers and intelligence agencies were actively motivating and facilitating Kashmiri youth to undergo terrorist training in PoK with the objective of waging war against India.

During the investigation, substantial material evidence was gathered establishing prima facie involvement of the accused affiliated with banned terror organisation Hizbul Mujahideen in unlawful and anti-national activities, including radicalisation, recruitment, and facilitation of terrorist operations, they added.

Officials said despite sustained and continuous efforts by CIK to apprehend them, the accused have remained absconding. PTI MIJ ARB ARB