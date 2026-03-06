J-K court rejects bail plea of five HDFC Bank officials in fraud case

Srinagar, Mar 6 (PTI) A court in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district has rejected the bail of five HDFC Bank officials accused of large-scale financial fraud, the Crime Branch said on Friday.

A spokesman of the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) said the Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Shopian, rejected the bail applications of the accused persons arrested in connection with the fraud case at the Shopian branch of the bank.

The accused are Adil Ayoub Ganai, Irfan Majeed Zargar, Mubashir Hussain Sheikh, Zaid Manzoor, and Javaid Ahmad Bhat. The accused persons were arrested during the course of investigation and are presently lodged in judicial custody at Central Jail, Srinagar, the EOW spokesman said. PTI SSB DV DV