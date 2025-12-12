J-K: CPI(M) MLA terms PSA 'draconian'; seeks shifting of detainees to Srinagar

Jammu, Dec 12 (PTI) Senior CPI(M) leader and Kulgam MLA Mohamad Yousuf Tarigami on Friday criticised the continued use of the Public Safety Act (PSA) in Jammu and Kashmir, calling it a "draconian and unlawful" measure that violates constitutional safeguards.

"Even today, our country has rule of law. We have democracy, and a judicial system is in place. Detention without trial is illegal. It is beyond the purview of the law," Tarigami said.

Tarigami said the provisions under the PSA has been used "continuously" in Jammu and Kashmir since 1978-79 without justification. "There is no legal justification for it, but it is still being used," he said.

Tarigami expressed concern over several detainees lodged in jails outside the Union territory, including separatist leader Shabir Ahmad Shah.

"He is elderly and ailing. His family has requested that he be shifted to Srinagar jail so they can meet and look after him, but it has not happened," he said.

He further said families of many such detainees have repeatedly appealed for their relatives to be shifted closer to home. "If the government wants to keep them in jail, at least they should be shifted to Srinagar. But it has not happened," he said.

Referring to the detention of MLA Mehraj Malik under the PSA, Tarigami demanded his immediate release. He condemned the alleged humiliation faced by the legislator on Wednesday when he was taken to a hospital "in handcuffs".

"We only want things to be done within the purview of law. If the authorities themselves become violators of law, it is unacceptable," he said, urging people to raise their voice on issues concerning detainees lodged in jails outside Jammu and Kashmir. PTI AB ARB ARB