J-K Crime Branch files 7 chargesheets against 12 accused in multi-crore fraud cases

Jammu, Sep 12 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Police's Crime Branch on Friday filed seven chargesheets in separate cases against 12 accused including an advocate, a government teacher and a cashier in connection with various frauds involving over Rs 2 crore and the use of fake documents.

The chargesheets were filed in seven separate cases against Public Works Department (PWD) cashier Slocus Nar, advocate Brij Mohan, government school teacher Jameel Anjum Mir, besides nine private people, a Crime Branch (CB)spokesperson said.

The CB filed a chargesheet against Nar, who was posted as cashier in the office of the mechanical division in Jammu, for criminal breach of trust and misappropriating huge funds by misusing his official position.

In another case, Jatinder Sharma and Parveen Kumar were charged with duping a Himachal Pradesh resident, Dhian Chand, of Rs 70.20 lakh on the pretext of providing Kahirwood, the spokesperson said.

A chargesheet was also presented against Ashok Kumar, Ram Lal, Kamal Kishore and advocate Brij Mohan for obtaining caste certificates and permanent residence certificates (PRCs) using fake and forged documents.

The CB filed a chargesheet against suspended government school teacher Jameel Anjum Mir for duping Rashid Manhas of Rs 10 lakh in cash and gold worth Rs 5 lakh on the pretext of providing a job.

In another case, Rahul Shakdhar was charged with duping Rs 23 lakh by assuring a government job to the grandson of the complainant, Kewal Krishan Gupta of Jammu, the spokesperson said.

A chargesheet was also filed against Ashish Dinesh Kumar Shah of Mumbai for duping Jammu resident Bonish Behal of Rs 88.50 lakh through real estate fraud.

Yet another chargesheet was submitted against Firdous Ahmed Ahanger (currently lodged in central jail, Srinagar) and Rahil Ahmed (now absconding) for fraudulently withdrawing a huge amount from the complainant's bank account.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Crime, Jammu, Benam Tosh, confirmed that seven chargesheets in cases have been filed in courts of law for judicial determination, the spokesperson said. PTI AB KSS KSS