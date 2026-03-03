J-K: CRPF personnel suffers gunshot injury in Rajouri, hospitalised

Rajouri/Jammu, March 3 (PTI) A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel was hospitalised after he sustained a gunshot injury under suspected circumstances at a camp in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Tuesday, according to sources.

The incident allegedly occurred at a CRPF camp in the Tandwal area near Rajouri.

The sources mentioned that the jawan sustained a gunshot injury and was immediately moved to the Government Medical College (GMC) Associated Hospital, Rajouri, where he is currently undergoing treatment.

Police have taken cognisance of the incident and initiated necessary legal proceedings to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the firing, sources added. PTI CORR AB AB MPL MPL