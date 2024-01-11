J-K: CRPF recovers 4 tiffin IEDs, two dozen AK rifle bullets in Rajouri

Rajouri/Jammu, Jan 11 (PTI) The CRPF on Thursday recovered four improvised explosive devices (IEDs) fitted in tiffin boxes and about two dozen bullets of AK series assault rifles in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, official sources said.

A cordon and search operation (CASO) was launched by the paramilitary force on the basis of inputs generated by the intelligence wing of the force deployed in the Jammu region, they said.

Troops of the C company of the 237th battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force along with local police undertook the operation in the Hayatpura-Manjakot area of the said district.

The four IEDs concealed in tiffin boxes, 23 live bullets of AK assault rifles, a wireless set and a tape recorder were recovered, the sources said.

The search operation has been widened and adjoining areas are being searched as the Poonch-Rajouri region has seen a spurt in terrorist activities by Pakistani terrorists over the last over two years, a senior officer said.

The Centre has inducted CRPF units in this area to strengthen the security grid. Operational units of the Army and the Rashtriya Rifles (RR) are also deployed here. PTI COR AB NES DV DV