J-K CS reviews works on Jammu-Srinagar NH, ongoing infra projects

Jammu, Dec 10 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo on Sunday visited "challenging spots" on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway, which are prone to landslides, for inspection of works undertaken, according to officials.

During his visits to Ramban and Udhampur districts, he also took stock of other infrastructure projects, besides reviewing various aspects of the 270-km highway, the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with the rest of the country, an official spokesman said. Following a meeting in Ramban with officials, he said, the chief secretary visited and inspected the "challenging spots" on the national highway such as Dalwas.

Ramban Deputy Commissioner Baseer-Ul-Haq Chaudhary provided detailed insights into the status of the highway, focusing on the 66-km stretch between Nashri and the Navyug tunnel, the spokesman said.

Dulloo was apprised of completion dates of tunnel projects and also informed about the cooperation extended by the district administration to the National Highways Authority of India, he said.

The Ramban deputy commissioner also highlighted the imminent completion of the railway line in the district and briefed the chief secretary about the Sawalakote Hydroelectric project, the spokesman said.

Dulloo during his visit to Udhampur district, focused on works underway on the Devika river and the construction of the Government Medical College (GMC).

The chief secretary inspected the Devika project, the operations of the Sewage Treatment Plant-II and beautification work of the Devika ghat, the spokesman said. PTI TAS TAS ANB ANB