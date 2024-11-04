J-K: Day after grenade attack, security beefed up in Srinagar

Srinagar, Nov 4 (PTI) Security was beefed up in Srinagar city on Monday, a day after a grenade attack near a market left 11 people injured, officials said.

Terrorists lobbed a grenade at a CRPF bunker near the crowded flea market in the heart of the city here on Sunday. The attack came a day after security forces eliminated a top Pakistani commander of the Lashkar-e-Taiba in downtown Srinagar.

"After yesterday's attack, the security apparatus has been beefed up. We have heightened security, especially since the assembly session began today," an official said.

Checkpoints have been put in place across the city, especially at all the entry and exit points, and random frisking and checking of people and vehicles is being undertaken, the official said.

Mobile vehicle checkpoints have also been established while security forces are undertaking area domination exercises and maintaining a strong vigil in the sensitive areas of the city, he said.

Deployment of security forces personnel has been increased around vital installations and sensitive areas, especially where the presence of non-locals is high, the official said.

They said cyber surveillance, including the monitoring of social media, has been increased and those handles and pages that regularly dish out anti-India propaganda are being watched.

All intelligence inputs are being taken seriously and the security forces are also conducting cordon and search operations based on such inputs, they said, adding both human as well as technical intelligence is being used.

The security forces are putting in coordinated efforts to thwart any such attacks and maintain peace in the city, the officials added. PTI SSB RHL