J-K: DC Kishtwar stops blasting activities by NHIDCL under new BNSS law

Jammu, Jul 1 (PTI) On the first day of the implementation of three new criminal laws, the authorities in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district on Monday took serious note of uncontrolled blasting and improper muck disposal by the NHIDCL and ordered immediate ban on blasting activities under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

District Magistrate, Kishtwar, Devansh Yadav, revoked all permissions for blasting granted to the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) and also ordered a time-bound inquiry against the company.

In his order issued under Section 163(1) of BSNN, Yadav referred to various complaints and a letter by Tehsildar Mughal Maidan informing that on June 30, the NHIDCL authorities through SGIH Pvt Ltd during construction activity in Kurya-Chatroo stretch carried a high blasting operation near Deodhar Morh, causing the entire hillock slipping down, as a result of which Kishtwar-Chatroo bound vehicles, including an ambulance had to halt for hours together.

“Whereas, there is a lack of NHIDCL management on ground - to supervise blasting operations causing inconvenience to commuters…reports have also come of muck dumping at Chenab (river) and other local streams by the contractors,” the deputy commissioner said.

He said there is reason to proceed under Section 163(1) under BNSS to prevent uncontrolled blasting by the NHIDCL contractors and prevent loss of life and disturbance of public tranquillity.

Due to the urgency of the situation, there are grounds to proceed ex-parte. Therefore, it is hereby ordered that all blasting activities by NHIDCL Kishtwar will be stopped and all permissions issued are revoked with immediate effect, Yadav said.

The assistant commissioner (revenue), Kishtwar, will inquire into uncontrolled blasting and district pollution control board officer, Kishtwar, will enquire into improper muck disposal to submit report in a week's time positively.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Kishtwar, shall implement this order, the order said.