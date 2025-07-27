J-K Deputy Chief Minister visits family of slain youth in Jammu, calls for impartial probe

Jammu, Jul 27 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary, who on Sunday visited the house of a youth killed in police firing recently, called for an impartial inquiry into the incident.

He asked the senior police officers to fulfil promises made to the bereaved family, including Rs 35 lakh compensation and a job, and sought registration of a murder case against the erring personnel.

Parvez Ahmad (21), a Gujjar hailing from Nikki Tawi area of Jammu, was killed in a crossfire when police were allegedly chasing drug-peddlers in Satwari area on Thursday. Ahmad's killing has sparked protests by the community, with his family accusing the police of murdering an "innocent" man in a "staged" encounter.

A magisterial probe has already been ordered, while two policemen involved in the incident were suspended. An inquiry, headed by sub-divisional police officer of Jammu South, is also pending.

"This is a day light murder committed by the special branch of police in civilian clothes. Since police is under the administrative control of Lieutenant Governor, we request an impartial probe and stern action against the erring personnel," Choudhary told reporters after expressing his condolences to Parvez's family.

"Where is the Rs 35 lakh compensation and job letter promised to the family? Our police force is highly respected for its contribution in fighting terrorism. It has never harmed innocent people before. The Omar Abdullah government will not tolerate such incidents now," Choudhary said, adding that the matter was not over with the youth's funeral.

He asked who has given permission to armed policemen to roam in civilian clothes "like gangsters" and kill an "innocent" person, who was married only one-and-a-half months ago.

The deputy chief minister said he had heard that the family was involved in wrestling in an effort to keep local youths away from drugs.