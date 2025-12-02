J-K Deputy CM Choudhary in Delhi HC for removal of objectionable content on social media

New Delhi, Dec 2 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary, who has filed a defamation suit, on Tuesday urged the Delhi High Court for a direction to remove certain objectionable content against him on social media.

Choudhary, a member of the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference, sought permanent and mandatory injunction alleging that there is defamatory content with sexual undertones on several social media platforms, including Facebook pages and YouTube channels, against him.

Justice Amit Bansal observed that the plaintiff has not filed the transcripts of the alleged objectionable content without which the court cannot determine if it is defamatory or not.

The judge said he was puzzled while reading the suit as there was no transcript regarding the recording and video mentioned in the plaint.

“How can the court determine if the content is defamatory or not with it?” the judge asked.

On being pointed out by the counsel for social media intermediaries that the plaintiff has made wrong entities as parties and the correct one would be Meta Platforms, the court asked Choudhary’s lawyer to implead the correct parties.

It also directed Meta Platforms and Google Inc to give details of the uploaders of those contents to the plaintiff.

The court listed the matter for further hearing on January 13, 2026 and asked Choudhary, who represents Nowshera assembly constituency, to place on record the defamatory content along with the transcripts by then.

During the hearing, the plaintiff’s counsel told the court that the objectionable content with sexual overtones was uploaded on social media.

The counsel said most of the content dates back to two years and majority of the URLs relate to media reports. PTI SKV SKV DV DV