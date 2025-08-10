J-K deputy CM hopeful of PM announcing restoration of statehood on Independence Day

Jammu, Aug 10 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary on Sunday expressed hope that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would announce restoration of full statehood to the Union Territory from the ramparts of Red Fort in his address to the nation on Independence Day.

Addressing a public meeting organized by the National Conference at Tali Morh Bari near here, Choudhary recalled the events of August 5, 2019 and alleged the downgrading of a full-fledged state into two Union territories — J&K and Ladakh — was done arbitrarily.

“The people of Jammu and Kashmir have never accepted the 2019 decision. The promise made by the prime minister and home minister (Amit Shah) that statehood will be restored at an appropriate time must now be fulfilled.” "It is the most appropriate time to restore statehood to Jammu and Kashmir by pushing a bill regarding the same in current (Monsoon) session of parliament," the deputy chief minister said.

"Hopefully, the PM shall announce restoration of statehood to J&K on August 15 during his speech to the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort," he said.

Choudhary also highlighted the achievements of the Omar Abdullah-led government like free travel for women in government-run buses, enhancement of marriage assistance from Rs 50,000 to Rs 75,000 for Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) families, 200 units of free electricity for AAY households, and increase in pension for senior citizens, widows and physically challenged. National Conference provincial president Rattan Lal Gupta emphasized that the 2024 assembly elections have sent a clear message that the massive mandate given by the people in favour of the party is a rejection of the 2019 move to downgrade the erstwhile state into UT.

He said the democratic mandate must be respected.

Reaffirming the ruling party's commitment to equitable development, he said the National Conference has intensified its mass contact programme across Jammu region.

“We are reaching out to the people to listen to their grievances, ensure timely redressal, and make them aware of the achievements of the Omar Abdullah-led government over the past 10 months,” Gupta said.

He said the party firmly stands with the aspirations of people and will continue to advocate restoration of full statehood and the rights of the citizens of J&K.