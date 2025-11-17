J-K deputy CM slams Mehbooba, claims PDP contested Budgam bypoll with BJP

Baghpat (UP), Nov 17 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary on Monday attacked PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, alleging that her party contested the Budgam assembly bypoll with the BJP.

Choudhary's remarks came days after opposition PDP candidate Aga Syed Muntazir won the bypoll on November 14, defeating ruling National Conference candidate Aga Syed Mehmood.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, "One day, Mehbooba ji speaks in the favour of the BJP, and another day she speaks against it. First, Mehbooba ji should decide whether she is with the BJP or against it." Referring to the recent bypoll in Budgam, Choudhary said that Mehbooba-led PDP contested the election with the BJP.

The J&K deputy CM also claimed that the PDP is in a dilemma and is unable to draw the line.

He also said that attempts were made to misguide the voters. "At times, the voters get misguided." "But, the voters never cast vote on the basis of violence in the country, or the situation which Pakistan wants to create in India. People are intelligent, and they know about their voting rights," he said.

Choudhary also said that a promise was made by the Centre that the statehood of J&K will be restored soon.

"The people of Jammu and Kashmir are hoping that the prime minister and the home minister will fulfil their promises. The Jammu and Kashmir, which was divided and made a Union Territory, will get back its lost status of a state," he said.