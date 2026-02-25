J-K Deputy CM terms DA case raid at brother's house 'revenge-driven'

Jammu, Feb 25 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary on Wednesday defended his brother in the wake of an Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) raid in a disproportionate assets case, and said the action was driven by revenge.

The ACB on Wednesday searched Vijay Singh's house in Jammu in connection with a disproportionate assets case, officials said.

"This fight has begun, and we will fight it legally. We have faith in India's judiciary and in many good officers in Jammu and Kashmir who will ensure justice. If Vijay Singh is wrong, then he should be punished," Choudhary told reporters here.

Defending his brother's service record, Choudhary said the officer had fought militancy in Gursai, Thanamandi, Doda, and Supwal, and built a reputation for taking on militants and criminals wherever he was posted.

"He is an officer whose entire career, background and service record reflect a consistent fight against militancy and crime. Wherever he served, he earned a name for his courage and professionalism," Choudhary said.

The National Conference leader termed the raid an attempt to "intimidate and malign" his family.

He alleged that internal rivalry within the police department was behind the stalling of his brother's promotion.

"Those sitting at the top who think that some hidden treasure will be found in this house will find nothing. You saw the actions taken earlier — what has been recovered so far? Many files come to me where people are caught red-handed and later cleared. So this is a debate," he said.

"We are not afraid. We know who we are and what we stand for. Truth will ultimately prevail," Choudhary added. PTI AB VN VN