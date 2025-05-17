J-K deputy CM visits family hit by Pak shelling, assures govt support

Jammu, May 17 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary on Saturday visited a family which lost a member in Pakistani shelling here a week ago and assured full support of the government to all affected families.

Accompanied by National Conference provincial president Rattan Lal Gupta, Choudhary visited Khari Chinore area of Jammu to express condolences over the death of Zakir Hussain, who was killed in a mortar shell attack from across the border during the recent India-Pakistan military conflict.

Interacting with the next of kin of the deceased, the deputy chief minister said Omar Abdullah-led government stands in solidarity with every citizen who has been affected by the cross-border shelling.

“Our administration is committed to provide every possible support to the affected families,” he said, emphasizing that the government would ensure that proper compensation, relief, and rehabilitation are extended to victims.

He assured the people that safety measures are being strengthened along the border to prevent further loss of life and property.

Gupta expressed resentment against the Centre for maintaining a “criminal silence” over the plight of the people living along the International Border (IB) and Line of Control (LoC), who have been facing the brunt of Pakistani shelling.

“The recent spate of hostilities has taken a heavy toll, especially in the border district of Poonch, where 13 civilians lost their lives and over 50 sustained serious injuries. These are not just statistics — they are shattered families, broken homes, and traumatized communities,” he said.

The NC leader lamented the absence of any concrete response or relief announcement from the Central government, even after the passage of over a week.

“The silence is deafening. What the border residents need now is not apathy, but empathy and immediate action,” he said.

Gupta urged officials from the revenue and rural development departments to promptly conduct damage assessments and ensure that no genuine case is left out.

He stressed the need for swift, transparent compensation disbursement as per norms.

The NC provincial president reiterated the demand for a comprehensive special package from the Centre for the shelling victims, along with concrete steps for the safety and long-term welfare of the border population.

"The National Conference will continue to be the voice of the people and fight for justice and adequate relief at every relevant forum," he said.