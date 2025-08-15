J-K deputy CM visits injured at GMC hospital in Jammu

Jammu, Aug 15 (PTI) Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary on Friday visited Government Medical College (GMC) hospital in Jammu to inquire about people who were injured in a cloudburst incident in Kishtwar.

Choudhary said he and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah will visit cloudburst-hit Chisoti village in Kishtwar district on Saturday.

A massive cloudburst led to flash floods in a remote mountain village in Kishtwar on Thursday, killing at least 60 people, including two CISF personnel, and trapping many more. Rescuers worked frantically and pulled out 167 people from under mounds of rubble. A team of doctors led by principal of GMC, Ashutosh Gupta, briefed the deputy chief minister on the health condition of the injured and the treatment being given to them at the hospital, an official spokesperson said. Over 40 injured people have been admitted to the hospital.

Speaking to reporters outside the hospital, Choudhary said “I have visited the injured persons. They are getting good treatment from the doctors. They were trapped in mudslides following the cloudburst. Now they have been cleaned of mud. Most people have injuries in their eyes, limbs, and ribs. Two patients are in the ICU.” He further said that they did not expect such a catastrophic incident to take place on the eve of Independence Day. “I am going to Kishtwar; the chief minister has left Kashmir for Kishtwar. We will visit the place tomorrow. Pray to Mata Machail that those missing are safe,” he added. PTI AB SKY SKY