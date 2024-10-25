J-K deputy CM vows to fulfil all promises made in NC poll manifesto

Jammu, Oct 25 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary on Friday reaffirmed his commitment to fulfil the aspirations of the people, saying the newly-elected National Conference government will fulfil every promise made in its election manifesto.

The deputy chief minister was accorded a warm welcome by the National Conference (NC) leaders, workers and supporters as he reached the Sher-e-Kashmir Bhawan in Jammu on Friday, his first visit to the division since assuming charge last week.

"We are here to work tirelessly for the welfare of the people and to restore the priorities set by the government led by Omar Abdullah," he said.

"Our administration will work day and night to address the concerns of the people and build a prosperous future for J-K," he told the gathering.

Choudhary also highlighted the significance of resuming the traditional 'Darbar move', a bi-annual practice of shifting the seat of power between Jammu and Srinagar during winters and summers, respectively.

“Resuming the Darbar move is crucial not only for administrative efficiency, but also for boosting local economies. It will stimulate business and bring much-needed vibrancy back to Jammu,” he said.

Congratulating Choudhary on his appointment as deputy chief minister, NC Provincial President Rattan Lal Gupta said, "The past decade has been challenging for the people of J-K, with its bifurcation into two union territories leaving many concerns unaddressed.

"But now with the National Conference back at the helm, we are fully committed to resolve the issues faced by our people and restore stability in J-K." Senior NC leader and former J-K minister Ajay Sadhotra said, "Under Omar Abdullah's guidance, we aim to restore Jammu and Kashmir’s dignity and development. The people have for long waited for governance that truly serves them, and we are confident that this administration will bring about the positive changes they've aspired for." PTI AB ARI