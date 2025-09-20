J-K: Detained Doda MLA requests CM to visit his constituency to assess flood damage

Jammu, Sept 20 (PTI) Detained under Public Safety Act (PSA), sitting AAP MLA Mehraj Malik on Saturday appealed to Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to visit his constituency in Doda district to assess the flood damage, a party spokesperson said.

Malik also expressed concern over the frequent closure of the Jammu–Srinagar National Highway, resulting in huge losses to apple growers in the valley, AAP spokesperson Appu Singh Slathia told reporters in Kathua after meeting the legislator in the district jail.

“Malik (MLA Doda east) has conveyed a message from Kathua jail…he appealed to the Chief Minister to personally visit his assembly constituency and assess the damage caused by floods there.

“He requested him to overlook the relief, rehabilitation and compensation work in his constituency,” Slathia said.

She said Malik, who is also AAP's J&K unit chief, highlighted that the economy of Jammu & Kashmir depends largely on the apple industry and horticulture, but this year, due to the frequent closure of the Jammu–Srinagar National Highway, the apple growers have suffered huge losses running into thousands of crores.

The AAP spokesperson also said that Malik has asked his supporters to remain strong and emphasised that this difficult moment will also pass.

Malik was detained under PSA on September 8 for allegedly disturbing public order in Doda district. He is currently lodged in Kathua district jail. PTI TAS TAS AMJ AMJ