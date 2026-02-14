J-K: DG CRPF emphasises proactive approach for maintaining peace in valley

Srinagar, Feb 14 (PTI) Director General of CRPF, G P Singh, reviewed the security situation in Kashmir on Saturday and emphasised a proactive approach to maintain peace in the valley.

Singh chaired a high-level security review in the Kashmir Valley, Central Reserve Police Force officials said.

They said during the review meeting, Singh engaged with the senior officials and ground commanders of the paramilitary force.

"The DG emphasised a proactive approach to maintaining peace and reaffirmed a policy of zero tolerance toward militancy," the officials added.

Earlier in the day, Singh paid floral tributes to 40 CRPF personnel who were killed in a terror attack in Pulwama on this day in 2019.