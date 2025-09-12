J-K DGP asks district police heads to monitor social media platforms to curb misinformation

Srinagar, Sep 12 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Police chief Nalin Prabhat directed district police heads in the Union Territory to closely monitor social media platforms to prevent the spread of misinformation that could jeopardise public safety and order.

The J&K Director General of Police (DGP) chaired a security review meeting at the Police Control Room Kashmir here on Thursday to assess the prevailing security situation and to discuss measures to further strengthen the security framework, a police spokesperson said.

At the outset, the zonal inspector generals and heads of various wings briefed the DGP on the current security situation in the Union Territory, he said.

The spokesperson said the DGP was also briefed about the recent developments regarding anti-terrorist operations and actions taken in response. The discussion further focused on recent security issues, ongoing challenges, and strategies to address them.

During the meeting, Prabhat urged district heads to closely monitor social media platforms to prevent the spread of misinformation that could jeopardise public safety and order, the spokesperson said.

He said the DGP directed the officers to intensify surveillance on anti-national elements and ramp up area domination efforts in their respective areas, and emphasised the importance of bolstering security around vulnerable targets and ensuring fool-proof security measures.

The J-K police chief also addressed the issue of rising general crime in certain areas and directed district heads to strengthen community policing initiatives and improve public outreach programmes, the spokesperson said. PTI SSB MNK RUK RUK