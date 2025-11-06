J-K DGP chairs security review meet; calls for advanced surveillance, inter-agency coordination

Srinagar, Nov 6 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Police chief Nalin Prabhat on Thursday called for strengthening the security grid in Srinagar city through advanced surveillance, effective inter-agency coordination, and proactive field engagement.

Prabhat, the Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police (DGP), chaired a high-level security review meeting at the police control room in Srinagar to assess the prevailing security situation in the Valley and strategise further boosting of the security and intelligence grid, a police spokesperson said.

The meeting was attended by senior officers of Police, Central Reserve Police Force, and Sahasra Seema Bal, he said.

At the outset of the meeting, the participating officers briefed the DGP on the current security scenario and operational preparedness in their respective jurisdictions.

The DGP issued directions to enhance overall coordination, efficiency and field readiness. He emphasised the need for strengthening the city's security grid through advanced surveillance, effective inter-agency coordination, and proactive field engagement.

Prabhat directed officers to establish dynamic and surprise nakas, or check-points, at strategic and vulnerable points to enhance area domination and deterrence.

He also instructed the officers to maintain seamless communication between adjoining districts for inter-district security coordination and real-time information sharing.

Stressing on operational agility, the DGP directed the district police chiefs to reinforce their quick reaction teams with improved mobility, training and equipment.

The top cop also called for modernisation and upgradation of the communication network to ensure uninterrupted and secure connectivity across all levels.

He concluded the meeting by reiterating the importance of professionalism, alertness and people-friendly policing while maintaining the highest levels of operational readiness, the police spokesperson said. PTI SSB RUK RUK