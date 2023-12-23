J-K DGP holds public grievance redressal event; says police committed to addressing people's issues

Jammu, Dec 23 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir Police is committed to addressing people’s issues related to police service on a priority basis, Director General of Police R R Swain said on Saturday as he held a public grievance redressal programme here.

At the five-hour programme, 237 people, including women and elderly, turned up at the police headquarters and presented their grievances to the police chief, a spokesperson said.

He said the DGP, while presiding over the programme, listened to the complaints and pleas of the people and in some cases issued directives to various police units to ensure immediate and effective redressal of grievances.

"The initiative is purely about resolving the complaints and grievances related to police services. It is not for the recruitment of SPOs or for the general transfer of police personnel,” Swain said.

The DGP asserted that the police are committed to addressing the people's issues related to police services on priority.

The DGP’s grievance redressal programme enhances the Jammu and Kashmir Police's responsiveness and accountability to the people of the Union Territory by ensuring that grievances are promptly reviewed and addressed, the spokesperson said. PTI TAS TAS NSD NSD