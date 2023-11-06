J-K DGP meets father of cop injured in terrorist attack, assures him of all possible help

Srinagar, Nov 6 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir DGP R R Swain on Monday visited SKIMS Hospital in Soura and enquired about the condition of an inspector who was shot at and injured by a terrorist on October 29.

At the hospital, the director general of police also met Inspector Masroor Wani's father and assured him of all possible help. He also handed over a cheque of Rs 1 lakh to Wani's family.

Swain was accompanied by Kashmir Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Vijay Kumar.

Wani was playing cricket at the Eidgah playground here when a lone terrorist fired three shots at him from a close range. Wani sustained injuries in the eye, abdomen and neck.

During his visit to the hospital, Swain enquired about Wani's condition.

Medical Superintendent of SKIMS Hospital Farooq John said Wani's condition is critical and he continues to be on life support.

Swain directed that the best possible treatment be given to Wani.

He also had a long conversation with Wani's father and assured him that the family will be provided all possible help.

The police chief told Wani's father that Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) R K Goyal and other top-ranking officers are enquiring about Wani's health on a daily basis.

Swain handed over a cheque of Rs 1 lakh to Wani's family for meeting immediate medical expenses.

He assured the family that the government and the police department will provide them all possible help, including airlifting the officer outside Jammu and Kashmir as and when required.

Swain asked the family to remain strong as prayers of thousands of police personnel and common citizens are with them.