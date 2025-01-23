J-K DGP reviews ops preparedness of FoBs at tri-junction of Kathua-Doda-Udhampur region

Jammu, Jan 23 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Nalin Prabhat on Thursday visited the strategically significant area of Basantgarh in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district to conduct a comprehensive operational review. He urged personnel to tackle emerging threats relentlessly while prioritising the safety and well-being of the residents.

Advertisment

Accompanied by Additional Director General of Police Anand Jain and other officers of police, CRPF and Army, DGP Prabhat interacted with personnel deployed at Forward Operating Bases (FOBs). He lauded their unwavering commitment to maintaining peace and security in the region, especially under challenging conditions.

Acknowledging the demanding nature of their duties, the DGP commended their dedication and resilience. He reiterated the importance of addressing threats decisively while ensuring that the safety and interests of the local population remain paramount.

Highlighting the value of community engagement, the DGP emphasised fostering trust and collaboration between the police and residents of Basantgarh. He directed officers to intensify outreach efforts, address public grievances promptly, and work closely with local stakeholders to build a stronger sense of security and unity in the region.

Advertisment

During his visit, the DGP reviewed ongoing development initiatives aimed at enhancing police infrastructure and operational capabilities. He stressed the importance of modernizing equipment, improving mobility, and leveraging technology to enable swift and effective responses to any security challenges.

The police officers briefed the DGP on the current security scenario, sharing key developments and achievements in maintaining law and order. They also discussed measures to address vulnerabilities and enhance coordination among various security agencies to ensure robust preparedness. PTI AB NB NB