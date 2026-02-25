J-K DGP reviews police preparedness in Budgam

Srinagar, Feb 25 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat on Wednesday called for focused approach and renewed efforts to eliminate terrorism and its support structure and establish peace.

Prabhat was chairing a comprehensive security review meeting in central Kashmir's Budgam district to assess the prevailing security scenario and operational preparedness of the district police.

The meeting was attended by Special Director General of Police (Coordination) S J M Geelani, Inspector General of Police (Kashmir Zone) V K Birdi, and other senior police officers, according to a spokesperson.

During the meeting, Budgam senior superintendent of police gave a detailed briefing on counter-terror operations, law and order management, measures to prevent crime, action against drug trafficking, area domination plan and overall security scenario of the district.

Prabhat reviewed the ongoing kinetic and non-kinetic operations, anti-terror strategies, and measures to dismantle the overall separatist and terror ecosystem in the district.

The DGP called for actionable intelligence generation by field officers and directed to maintain sustained operational momentum.

Highlighting the current security challenges, he directed the officers to undertake non-traditional, non-conformist and modern tactics to neutralise Pakistani terrorists.

He also called for a focused approach and renewed efforts against to eliminate terrorists and their support networks to wipe out terrorism and establishing peace in the district.

To strengthen the overall security grid, the DGP emphasised on maintaining seamless coordination with sister agencies, effective area domination plan and surveillance on traditional terror sympathisers and separatists network of the district, the spokesperson said.

While reviewing the law and order, the DGP stressed on taking preventive measures against miscreants, engaging peace-loving citizens in day-to-day activities of policing and adopting measures to bridge the gap between police and the public.

Before concluding the meeting, the DGP urged officers to continue counter-terror operations in the area and remain committed to establishing long-lasting peace and stability in the district. PTI SSB RUK RUK