J-K DGP reviews security in border areas of Samba

Jammu, Feb 13 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir DGP Nalin Prabhat on Friday visited Samba district and held a meeting with senior police and civil administration officials to review the security situation in the border areas, officials said.

The DGP assessed the overall security landscape and reviewed the vigilance and alertness of police in the border districts, the officials said.

The meeting assumed significance in view of the ongoing anti-terror operations in various districts, and threat perceptions along the borders, they said.

The meeting was attended by Samba Deputy Commissioner Ayushi Sudan, Kathua Deputy Commissioner Rajesh Sharma, Samba SSP Virender Manhas, and Kathua SSP Mohita Sharma, among others. PTI AB AB ARI ARI