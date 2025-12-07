J-K: DGP reviews security of Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Reasi

Jammu, Dec 7 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat on Sunday reviewed the security of the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Reasi district, officials said.

Accompanied by Inspector General of Police, Jammu zone, Bhim Sen Tuti, the DGP visited Katra -- the base camp for the pilgrims visiting the famous shrine located atop Trikuta hills -- and chaired a high-level meeting, officials added.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Reasi, Paramvir Singh, along with shrine board officials and other senior police and civil officers attended the meeting.

The police chief also inspected the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) in the holy town, which is monitoring the Mata Vaishno Devi pilgrimage, featuring over 700 CCTVs with facial/gesture recognition, AI, and advanced surveillance for real-time oversight, swift response, and coordination among security forces to ensure a safer pilgrimage, the officials said. PTI TAS TAS MPL MPL