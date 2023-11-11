J-K DGP to meet people twice every month to address grievances

Jammu, Nov 11 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) R R Swain will hold two-hour public grievance meetings twice every month, police said on Saturday.

Swain, who took over as the police chief of Jammu and Kashmir on October 31, has urged those coming with complaints or grievances to submit a written statement or application, the police headquarters said in a statement issued here.

The DGP has "decided that on every second and fourth Saturday of the month, two hours would be reserved (2 pm to 4 pm) for meeting persons who have grievances pertaining to police administration", it said.

The decision was taken after the DGP came to know that people had been approaching or coming to the police headquarters in Jammu without prior appointment as grievance redressal seekers, with some of them raising concern over lack of clarity about the procedure to meet the DGP, the statement said.

The DGP noted that they should have approached junior officers who have the mandate to redress grievances, it said.

"In other words, directly approaching the DGP without giving an opportunity to the officers concerned in the field is not a healthy practice for obvious reasons. Hence, it was decided that priority would be given to those who had approached field police units and yet their grievances remain unresolved," the statement said.