J-K DGP visits encounter site in Kishtwar, reviews anti-terror operation

Jammu, May 22 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Nalin Prabhat on Thursday visited Kishtwar district to review the ongoing anti-terror operation, and assess the ground situation and operational strategy.

He visited the Singhpora- Chatroo area, where a major anti-terror operation is underway, police spokesperson said. One soldier was killed during an exchange of fire, while four terrorists are believed to be still holed up in the area.

The DGP was accompanied by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Jammu Zone Bhim Sen Tuti and Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Shridhar Patil. During the visit held detailed discussions with senior officers from the police, Army and paramilitary forces leading the operation in the dense forested terrain, she said.

The joint operation is being carried out by the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the Army and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), following a brief exchange of fire earlier in the day. A massive combing operation has been launched to flush out terrorists suspected to be hiding in the area, she said.

Senior officers, including the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kishtwar, are camping at the site to ensure seamless coordination among the forces, spokesperson said.

The DGP interacted with personnel on the ground, lauding their efforts and urging them to continue working with resolve. He issued specific directions to bring all those involved in terrorist activities to justice.

Prabhat praised the high level of synergy between the security agencies and reiterated the police force's commitment to sustained counter-terrorism operations to uphold peace and stability in the region.