J-K: Dhruva motorcycle rally flagged off from Nagrota military station to honour veterans

Jammu, Jan 6 (PTI) As part of the nationwide commemoration of the 10th Veterans’ Day, the Dhruva motorcycle rally was flagged off from the war memorial at Nagrota on the outskirts of Jammu, following a solemn wreath-laying ceremony on Tuesday, a defence spokesperson said.

The ceremony paid homage to the bravehearts who made the supreme sacrifice in the service of the nation. Senior Army veterans, civil dignitaries and serving personnel participated in it.

The event also witnessed the ceremonial reception of the Mashal, symbolising the eternal glory, valour and indomitable spirit of the fallen heroes, the spokesperson said.

Following the ceremony, the rally was flagged off from Nagrota Military Station by local MLA and BJP leader Devyani Rana. PTI AB MNK MNK