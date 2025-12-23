J-K: DM Rajouri wades into chilling Darhali river to remove garbage

Rajouri/Jammu, Dec 23 (PTI) Rajouri District Magistrate Abhishek Sharma on Tuesday entered the bone-chilling waters of the Darhali River to clear garbage as part of a cleanliness drive.

Flowing through Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri town, the Darhali River is a crucial source of water for lakhs of people in the border district.

However, rampant dumping of garbage and waste over the years has severely polluted the water body, raising environmental and public health concerns.

To address the issue, the district administration launched a cleanliness drive on Tuesday morning, drawing participation from hundreds of volunteers, including civil society members, youth groups and officials from various government departments.

During the campaign, the district magistrate himself waded into the cold river and joined volunteers in removing waste, sending out a strong message on collective responsibility towards protecting natural resources.

"The pollution in the water body had emerged as a serious concern, prompting the decision to launch a cleanliness drive aimed at restoring its pristine condition," Sharma told reporters.

He said the initiative includes daily removal of existing garbage and measures to prevent further dumping.

"As part of the strategy, fencing is being erected around the vulnerable points to restrict disposal of waste into the river," he said, adding that while an awareness campaign is being conducted to educate people about proper disposal of the waste, action will be taken against those found violating the waste disposal norms.

Emphasising the long-term plan, Sharma said protection of rivers is a collective responsibility of the people who should cooperate in keeping water bodies clean. PTI COR TAS TAS APL APL