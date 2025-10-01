J-K: Doctor suspended after allegations of misconduct by female patient in Banihal

Banihal/Jammu, Sep 30 (PTI) Authorities on Tuesday ordered the suspension of a doctor, who was subsequently booked by the police over allegations of misconduct with a female patient at a government hospital in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district, officials said.

A female patient levelled allegations of misconduct against a consultant gynaecologist at the sub-district hospital, Banihal, triggering anger among people in the area on Tuesday.

The issue was subsequently raised by Banihal's National Conference MLA, Sajjad Shaheen.

In a post on social media, he wrote “I immediately spoke to the Health Minister, Madam Sakina Itoo, and briefed her about the incident, strongly urging strict action against the erring doctor. The minister has assured that exemplary action will be taken and such shameful acts will never be tolerated." Shaheen also wrote that the doctor has been arrested following the complaint. Police has not confirmed that he has been arrested.

District Development Councillor, Banihal and senior Congress leader Imtiaz Ahmed Khanday said that he met Health Secretary Syed Abid Shah in Srinagar, demanding the doctor’s suspension and strict action. “The health secretary assured immediate action,” Khanday said.

Later in the evening, the government issued an order suspending the Dr Girdhari Lal Manhas, Consultant Gynaecologist at SDH Banihal.

“Pending inquiry into his conduct, Dr Manhas is hereby placed under suspension with immediate effect. During the suspension period, he shall remain attached with the Directorate of Health Services, Jammu,” an order issued by Health Secretary Shah said. PTI COR AB OZ SKY SKY