J-K: Doda tense over AAP MLA's arrest; peace committee meeting held to restore normalcy

Doda, Sep 11 (PTI) Tension continued to prevail in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district and adjoining areas on Thursday following the detention of over 80 people and violent clashes between protesters and security forces after the arrest of AAP MLA Mehraj Malik under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA).

Malik, who won the Doda seat in the 2024 assembly elections by over 4,500 votes, was detained on Monday under the PSA for allegedly disturbing public order, officials said. He was subsequently lodged in Kathua district jail.

In a related development, high drama unfolded at the Circuit House in Srinagar on Thursday as former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah was prevented from meeting Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, who was detained on the premises to prevent him from protesting against the action taken against Malik.

Chaired by Doda-Kishtwar-Ramban Range DIG Shridhar Patil, police on Wednesday evening held a peace committee meeting at Doda to further strengthen the path of peace and expedite restoration of normalcy in the region.

Prohibitory orders remained in force for the third consecutive day on Thursday in Doda district, where mobile internet and WiFi services continued to remain suspended as a precautionary measure.

The administration invoked Section 163 of the BNSS Act (previously Section 144 of the CrPC), restricting public movement from Monday.

Patil assured the people of Chenab valley that the situation is almost under control and efforts are underway to restore complete normalcy at the earliest.

"We want to tell the entire people of Chenab valley that the situation is by and large under control. Efforts are on to bring back complete normalcy, and we are moving towards that," the DIG told reporters.

Around 40 respected citizens from Doda city and surrounding areas participated in the discussions, during which they shared valuable suggestions and concerns related to the difficulties faced by the public. "We thank them for coming forward," he added.

"I want to thank the people of Doda for their cooperation in ensuring peace. We had detained 60 to 70 people during the time of the incident; several among them have been released on bonds. There are no casualties. These are rumours," he said.

The situation remained calm during the day, with no fresh protests reported, officials said, adding that security personnel continued to maintain vigilance.

Security forces were deployed in strength around Doda town, Bhaderwah, Gandoh and Thathri amid tension over alleged administrative high-handedness. Concertina wires were installed near government offices to prevent any untoward incident.

Police vehicles patrolled the area, making announcements urging residents to stay indoors.

In Srinagar, the police action — separating Abdullah and Singh by a locked gate — was condemned by Abdullah as a "direct assault" on constitutional values.

"This is the situation here," said a frustrated Abdullah. "An elected government is in place, but it looks like the strings are being operated by the Lieutenant Governor (Manoj Sinha)!" Terming the incident as a "direct assault on constitutional values," the veteran politician added, "I am very saddened by the fact that the Constitution is being destroyed." PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday night described the situation in Doda as "deeply disturbing", criticising the administration's handling of the unrest following the detention of Malik.

"An internet blackout has been imposed, schools have been shut and curfew has been enforced in Doda district. Alarming reports suggest that roads are being deliberately blocked, depriving people of their fundamental right to movement," she said.

"This heavy-handed bureaucratic response is not just authoritarian, it strikes at the very core of democratic values," Mehbooba Mufti said in a statement.

She urged Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to urgently visit Doda to assess the ground situation firsthand and take immediate steps to provide relief to the affected people.

This is the first time a sitting MLA in Jammu and Kashmir has been taken into custody under the stringent law, which allows detention without charge or trial for up to two years in some cases.

On Wednesday, protesters tried to defy restrictions, leading to baton charges by security personnel at three places. Eighty protesters, including five women, were detained during the clashes, and some were later released.

All schools in the district will remain closed until Sunday, according to orders from the chief education officer, while all business establishments remain shut.

The district administration cited the volatile atmosphere following Malik's detention, describing him as a government critic whose arrest was based on "provocative speeches and abusive language" on social media, allegedly aimed at disturbing public peace.

Malik's father, Shamas Din Malik, appealed for his son's release, saying he no longer wished to pursue the matter in the courts.

"I want my son back. I met Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who said he would see what he could do," he said.

Shamas Udin Malik, who was briefly hospitalised after collapsing from weakness and stress following his son's detention under the PSA, apologised for the language used by his son and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to facilitate his release by scrapping the PSA.

AAP has accused the Centre of politically targeting the party. At a protest in Jammu, Sanjay Singh condemned the arrest, saying the party would continue its struggle "against injustice on the streets, in Parliament, and if necessary, in the Supreme Court".

Eight police personnel, including a Deputy Superintendent of Police and a Station House Officer, were reportedly injured during the clashes earlier this week.