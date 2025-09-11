J-K: Doda tense, prohibitory orders remain in force

Doda, Sep 11 (PTI) Tension prevailed in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district and adjoining areas on Thursday following the detention of over 80 people and violent clashes between protesters and security forces after the arrest of AAP MLA Mehraj Malik under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA).

Prohibitory orders remained in force for the third consecutive day on Thursday in Doda district, where mobile internet and WiFi services continued to remain suspended as a precautionary measure.

The administration invoked Section 163 of the BNSS Act restricting public movement without prior permission on Monday.

The situation remained calm overnight with no fresh protests reported, officials said, adding security personnel are maintaining vigilance.

Security forces were deployed in strength around Doda town, Bhaderwah, Gandoh, and Thathri amid tension over alleged administrative high-handedness. Concertina wires were installed near government offices to prevent any untoward incident.

Police vehicles patrolled the area making announcements urging residents to stay indoors. Malik, who won the Doda seat in the 2024 Assembly elections by over 4,500 votes, was detained on Monday under the PSA for allegedly disturbing public order, officials said. He was subsequently lodged in the Kathua district jail.

This is the first time a sitting MLA in Jammu and Kashmir has been taken into custody under the stringent law, which allows detention without charge or trial for up to two years in some cases.

On Wednesday, protesters tried to defy restrictions, leading to baton charge by security personnel at three places. Several protesters, including women, were detained during clashes, and some were released later in the day. Ex-BDC Kahara reportedly sustained injuries near Premnagar.

Sources said 80 people were taken into preventive custody since Wednesday, of whom 21, including five women, were shifted to Bhaderwah while others were moved to Kishtwar. Several detainees are expected to be released tonight.

All schools in the district will remain closed till Sunday, according to orders from the Chief Education Officer, while all business establishments remained shut. The district administration cited the volatile atmosphere following Malik’s detention, describing him as a government critic whose arrest was based on “provocative speeches and abusive language” on social media, alleged to disturb public peace.

Malik’s father, Shamas Din Malik, appealed for his son’s release, stating he no longer wished to pursue the matter in courts.

“I want my son back. I met Chief Minister Omar Abdullah who said he would see what he could do,” he said.

The AAP has accused the Centre of targeting the party politically. At a protest in Jammu, AAP MP Sanjay Singh condemned the arrest, stating the party would continue its struggle “injustice on the streets, in Parliament, and if necessary, in the Supreme Court.” Eight police personnel, including a Deputy Superintendent of Police and a Station House Officer, were reportedly injured during the clashes earlier this week. PTI AB DV DV