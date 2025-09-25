J-K: Dr Manzoor Ahmad features in Stanford's global scientist rankings for third consecutive year

Srinagar, Sep 25 (PTI) Dr Manzoor Ahmad Mir, a professor at the Department of Bio-resources at the University of Kashmir, has featured in Stanford University's prestigious list of the world's top two per cent scientists in the field of clinical medicine and cancer for the third consecutive year.

The list, released last week, recognises Mir's work on 'Breast cancer drug re-purposing and development from Kashmir.' Specialised in triple-negative breast cancer, he is regarded as one of the valley's leading scientific minds.

He completed his PhD in cancer immunology at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) through IMTECH-CSIR. Mir was appointed as an assistant professor in 2009 and served as the first nodal officer of the Kashmir University's Kupwara campus in 2011.

With an impressive academic record, Mir has authored 22 books and published more than 85 peer-reviewed research papers in leading scientific journals. PTI MIJ SMV SMV MNK MNK MNK