J-K: Drones sighted along Indo-Pak border in Poonch, Samba

Poonch/Jammu, Jan 15 (PTI) Pakistani drones were spotted hovering along the Indo-Pak border in the twin districts of Poonch and Samba in Jammu and Kashmir, prompting security forces to activate their anti-unmanned aerial system to respond effectively on Thursday night.

The drones were seen hovering along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch and the Ramgarh sector of Samba district, according to sources.

A drone was seen near posts along the LoC in Poonch, leading the forces to implement their anti-UAS measures. Similarly, another drone was sighted along the International Border in the Ramgarh sector, sources added.

Meanwhile, troops remain on high alert along the border with Pakistan.

On Tuesday night, Army personnel opened fire to intercept multiple suspected Pakistani drones that had entered Indian territory from across the Line of Control (LoC) in the Rajouri district.