J-K: Drug module busted in Reasi, 4 arrested

Jammu, Sep 10 (PTI) Police on Wednesday busted a drug peddling module and arrested four of its members in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, officials said.

A police team stopped a car at Sool Kakryal area in the district during routine checking and recovered heroin from it, they said.

The vehicle was being driven by Vikas Sharma, while three other persons, Amit Sharma, Babloo Sharma, and Amit Kumar, were traveling in it.

Accordingly, a case has been registered at Katra police station, and all four accused have been arrested, they said.

Police said three of them were "hardcore, notorious offenders" with multiple previous involvements in eight cases.

The recovery and arrest have dealt a strong blow to narcotics smuggling networks operating in the area, they added.