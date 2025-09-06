J-K: Drug peddler held in Pulwama, contraband recovered

Srinagar, Sep 6 (PTI) Police arrested a drug peddler and recovered contraband substance from his possession in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Saturday, officials said.

A team of Awantipora police station arrested a suspected drug peddler Shakeel Ahmad Lone, a resident of Lethpora at a checkpoint., a police spokesperson said.

They recovered 2.9 grams of heroin-like substance from his possession, he said.

A case has been registered and investigation has been initiated, he added.