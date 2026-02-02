J-K: Drug peddler held with 330 grams of illicit substance in Anantnag

Srinagar, Feb 2 (PTI) Police on Monday arrested an alleged drug peddler in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district, recovering around 330 grams of an illicit substance from his possession, officials said.

"During checking at Nagdandi crossing in Anantnag, a person identified as Ishfaq Ahmad Malik, resident of Sombruna, was apprehended. During search, a powdered charas-like substance weighing approximately 330 grams was recovered from his possession," a police spokesman said.

He said a case under relevant provisions has been registered against Malik and investigation has been initiated. PTI MIJ ARB ARB