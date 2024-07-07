J-K: Dumper hits 7 vehicles on Jammu-Srinagar national highway

Banihal/Jammu, Jul 7 (PTI) At least seven vehicles were damaged after being hit by an overspeeding dumper on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway early Sunday, police said.

No one was injured in the incident which took place near Kunfar on the busy road, they said.

The officials said the dumper was coming from the Jammu side when its driver lost control apparently due to overspeeding and hit seven vehicles before coming to a halt.

A section of the highway remained closed for traffic for over an hour following the accident, they said, adding police have registered a case and further investigation is on. PTI COR/TAS 6/2/2024 IJT IJT