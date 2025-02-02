J-K Dy CM assures investigation into felling of over 250 trees in Kathua

Jammu, Feb 2 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary has assured a detailed investigation into the recent felling of over 250 trees in Barwal area of Kathua district and said “we cannot afford to compromise on environmental concerns in the name of industrialisation”.

The residents of Barwal are protesting over the large-scale felling of trees as part of the land acquisition process for State Industrial Development Corporation (SIDCO).

Acknowledging public outcry over the incident, the deputy chief minister assured that a detailed investigation would be carried out to determine who granted the necessary clearances for tree cutting and whether the due process was followed.

“The ecological balance of Jammu and Kashmir is of utmost importance. We cannot afford to compromise on environmental concerns in the name of industrialisation. I have directed the officials to launch a comprehensive inquiry into the tree-felling incident in Barwal, and strict action will be taken against any violations of environmental norms,” he said.

He said the government is exploring alternative measures such as afforestation programs and green industrial practices to ensure that environmental damage is minimised.

The deputy chief minister was speaking to various stakehodlers during a whirlwind tour of Kathua on Saturday.

He reiterated government’s commitment towards a balanced and sustainable development, ensuring that the interests of the local population, environment, and industrial growth are harmonised.

The deputy chief minister assured that the government is taking a cautious and inclusive approach in developing industrial zones, ensuring that the benefits of such projects extend to all stakeholders, particularly the local communities.

He emphasized that while industrialization is crucial for economic growth and employment generation, it must be pursued responsibly, keeping in mind the environmental sustainability and public welfare.

“Industrial expansion must go hand in hand with environmental conservation and social responsibility. We will ensure that those impacted by land acquisition receive adequate compensation and rehabilitation measures,” he said.

In addition to industrial development concerns, Choudhary also addressed the growing challenges posed by drug trafficking, illegal mining and industrial mafias in the region.

He said these issues are undermining the socio-economic fabric of the region and warned that the government will take strict and decisive action against any individuals or groups involved in such activities.

He also appealed the public to cooperate with law enforcement authorities by reporting any suspicious activities related to illegal trade and organised crime.

Highlighting the broader economic vision for Jammu & Kashmir, the Deputy Chief Minister emphasised that while industrial growth is essential, the region’s traditional strength in agriculture and tourism must not be neglected.

He acknowledged that a major section of the population depends on agriculture and tourism for their livelihood, and the government is committed towards strengthening these sectors through policy reforms, infrastructure development, and financial support.

“J&K is blessed with fertile land, rich natural resources and immense tourism potential. Our focus remains on safeguarding and developing these sectors, ensuring that farmers and tourism stakeholders receive the support, subsidies and infrastructure they need to flourish,” he said.

Choudhary stressed that every development project will be thoroughly scrutinized to prevent any adverse impact on the region’s natural resources, heritage, and socio-economic structure.

“We believe in a holistic development model that fosters economic progress, environmental protection and social well-being. Every policy decision is being taken with a long-term vision to create a prosperous and inclusive J&K,” he said. PTI TAS TAS NB NB