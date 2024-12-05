J-K Dy CM, BJP leaders meet Kishtwar accident victims at GMC Jammu

Jammu, Dec 5 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary and two senior BJP leaders on Thursday visited the Government Medical College in Jammu to check on the patients who suffered injuries in a fatal road accident in Kishtwar district.

Two persons were killed and 14 others were injured when a vehicle carrying workers of a private company skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge near an under-construction power project at Dangduru in Kishtwar on Wednesday evening, officials said.

Accompanied by senior National Conference leader and District Development Council (DDC) chairperson Pooja Thakur, Choudhary visited GMC Jammu where he inquired about the health of six seriously injured persons who were referred there for specialised treatment.

"We have come to see the injured. We will soon talk to the deputy commissioner and implement the orders of the chief minister for the welfare of the accident victims," Choudhary said, as he prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

There has been a lot of improvement in the functioning of the hospital since his last visit to the facility in November, the deputy chief minister said.

BJP's Leader of Opposition in J-K Assembly Sunil Sharma and Kishtwar MLA Shagun Parihar also visited the hospital and met the injured persons, assuring them all possible help. PTI TAS ARI