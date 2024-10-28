Jammu, Oct 28 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary on Monday flagged a fake account in his name created on social networking site ‘X’ and tagged the police for action.
The fake account impersonating Choudhary cropped up on X within a fortnight after the formation of a new government headed by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.
Sharing a picture of the fake profile in a post on X, the deputy chief minister said, “This is a fake account created by some miscreant…” He requested the people not to follow the fake account and also tagged the chief minister and the Jammu and Kashmir Police. PTI TAS TAS DV DV